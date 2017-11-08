Rome Woman Arrested for Attacking Man, Damaging Police Car

Rachel Faye Garrett, 28 of Rome, was arrested this week after she was accused of attacking a man in front of several children.

Reports said that Garrett ran to the victim’s home, threw the man to the ground and began to curse at him until police arrived, all while leaving children behind.

After being placed in a patrol car Garrett is accused of shattering the back left window.

Garrett is charged with simple battery, disorderly conduct, and interference with government property, five counts of cruelty to children and three counts of abandonment of a child.