Tyre Dajuan Stinson, 19 of Rome, was jailed this week after police said they found a stolen gun in a vehicle in which he was a passenger in.

Reports stated that the vehicle was pulled over after a chase with GSP troopers.

After the vehicle stopped, troopers stated that Stinson attempted to flee the scene on foot.

Stinson is charged with theft by receiving stolen property and obstruction of law enforcement.