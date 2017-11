Jimmy Harold Duncan,38 of Rome , was arrested on Wednesday after police said he sexually battered a young girl between January 1, 2009 and October 7, 2014.

Reports said that Duncan “intentionally penetrated with a foreign object the victim’s sexual organ or anus without consent.

Reports added that the victim was a 12 year-old girl.

The incidents occurred at 4 West Point Drive in Lindale

Duncan is charged with aggravated sexual battery.