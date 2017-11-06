Rome Man Leads Police on High Speed Chase Through Mobile Home Park

Cody Allen Payne, 25 of Rome, was jailed this week after he allegedly led police on a high speed chase though Swan Lake Mobile Home Park.

Reports said that the chase occurred back on October 27th.

Police stated that during the chase speeds reached 65 miles per hour in both a 25 and a 10 mile per hour zones. They added that Payne eventually abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

He turned himself in on Sunday.

He is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude, driving without a license, DUI, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drugs not in the original container, obstruction of officers, texting while driving, a seat belt violation, improper lane change, driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to maintain a lane, running a stop sign, speeding, reckless driving, open container and driving without headlights.