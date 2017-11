Steven Allen Fry Sr, 54 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said Fry was found to be in possession of several glass pipes containing suspected meth, multiple digital scales with suspected meth residue, needles, and a spoon used for consuming narcotics.

Police said that Fry was found at his home on Salem Drive.

Fry is charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects and probation violation.