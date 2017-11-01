Rome Man Found with Drugs and Stolen License Plate

Jeremy Calloway, 28 of Rome, was arrested this week on theft and drug charges after being pulled over by police on Shorter Avenue.

Reports said that Calloway was pulled over and was discovered to have been driving under the influence of marijuana.

Reports added that Calloway also admitted to stealing a license plate and putting it on the vehicle he was driving.

Calloway is charged with theft by taking, DUI, possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana, driving without insurance and improper lane change.