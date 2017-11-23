Rome Man Found Sitting outside Home with Gun and Drugs

John Alton Allen, 35 of Rome, was arrested after police said they found him outside a home at 106 Chambers Street while in possession of cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana and synthetic marijuana.

Police also said that they found a 38 snub nose revolver in his car.

Allen is charged with two counts of possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of drugs with intent to distribute, possession or sale of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.