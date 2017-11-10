Rome Man Charged with Trying to Distribute Dangerous Drugs

Rex Fitzgerald Nation, 51 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly sold drugs to a cooperating witness.

Reports said on September 20th , September 28th, October 12th Nation sold a quantity of Oxycodone at a location on Burnett Ferry Road and Shorter Avenue to the witness.

Nation is charged with three counts possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance, three counts sale of a schedule I or II controlled substance and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.