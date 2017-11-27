Rome Man Charged with Possession of Drugs with Intent to Distribute

Paul Zachary Mull, 29 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said they found to be in possession of meth and Schedule IV drugs that were more than for personal use.

Police said that they also found syringes and spoons during the search.

Mull is charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects, crossing a guard line with drugs and tampering with evidence.

