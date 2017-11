Calvin Dazondrace Fredrick, 22 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly removed money from a cash register at Walmart without permission numerous times.

Reports said that the thefts occurred on October 7, 8, 10, 15, 16 and 17th.

Police added that he also allowed an unknown female to leave with items in which he voided from a transaction on September 23 and 25, along with October 1, 4 and 8th.

Fredrick is charged with felony theft by deception.