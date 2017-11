Michael Douglas Bailey, 21 of Rome, was arrested this week after he was accused of driving under the influence of methamphetamine with an 8 year-old child in the car.

Reports said that Bailey was ejected from the vehicle when he wrecked at Ga 1 and Booger Hollow Road.

The wreck occurred on November 6th.

Bailey is charged with DUI, endangering a child by DUI, failure to maintain lane and not wearing a seat belt.