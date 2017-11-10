Rome Man Charged Causing Riot at Floyd County Jail

An inmate at the Floyd County Jail, Robert Jasper Wright Jr, 26 of Rome, is facing additional charges after he allegedly threatened officers during feeding at the Floyd County Jail.

Reports said that Wright also refused to comply with commands from the officers and had to be shot with a pepper ball gun in order to be subdued.

Wright is charged with aggravated assault, riot in a penal institution, five counts of terroristic threats and acts, multiple counts of felony obstruction of officers, and two counts of assailing, opposing or resisting an officer of the law in a penal institution.