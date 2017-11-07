Rome Man Attempted to Stab Another to Death

Gary Lamar Collins, 40 of Rome, was arrested after he allegedly tried to kill a 22 year-old male.

Reports stated that Collins stabbed the victim in the face causing the object to go through the lip and cheek of the victim.

Police stated that when looking at the wound you could “see all the way through”.

The incident occurred back on October 26th at a home on Rising Fawn Trail.

Collins is charged with battery, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and disorderly conduct.