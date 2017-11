Emanuel Puente, 24 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend at the West Rome Wal-Mart.

Reports said that Puente ran up to a vehicle that his ex-girlfriend was in, took out a gun and broke the passenger car window.

The incident, which police said placed the woman in fear for her safety, occurred back on November 16th.

Puente is charged with simple assault.