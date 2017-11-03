Rome Man Arrested for Whipping Teen with Belt

Charles Timothy Land, 60 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly beat a 19 year-old woman with a belt.
Reports stated that the victim suffered visible and physical injuries to her arm and back.
Land is charged with battery.
