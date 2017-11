Travalyer Dereno Watkins, 36 of Rome, was arrested this week after pulling a knife out on a woman and threatening to kill her while in the parking lot of the YMCA.

Reports said that Watkins also threatened to get a gun and shoot the 35 year-old woman.

The acts occurred in front the victim’s small child.

Watkins is charged with terroristic threats and acts, cruelty to children, aggravated assault and parole violation.