Rafael Lopez-Mascote, 41 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly conspired with another to take 28,000 pounds of aluminum from their employer Cycle Tex.

Reports added that Lopez-Mascote and the other suspect then recycled the aluminum and kept the money.

The thefts occurred between May 1 and November 2 of this year, according to the warrant.

He is charged with felony theft by taking.