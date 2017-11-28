Rome Man Arrested After Dragging Woman on Gravel

Steven Paul Camp, 55 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly drug a woman by the hair on a gravel driveway.

Reports said that the woman suffered injuries to her below during the altercation.

Police added that during the event he was yelling obscenities such as “you f****d up this time”.

Police went on to say that he was later found driving with an open container of alcohol.

Camp is charged with possession of meth, possession of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is also charged with battery, driving on a suspended or revoked license, disorderly conduct, and open container.