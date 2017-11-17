Rome Man Arrested After Being on Run for a Month

Kelvin Gerard Jackson, 28 of Rome, was arrested this week after being on the run from police for over a month.
Reports said that Jackson fled from a traffic stop back on October 7th near the intersection of North Broad Street and Superba Avenue.
Police said that Jackson jumped out of the vehicle while it was still moving. It finally came to a stop when it crashed into a mail box and another vehicle.
A search of the vehicle led police to recover two firearms, one of which had been reported stolen.
Police later learned that Jackson was also a convicted felon.
Jackson is charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon