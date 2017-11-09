Rome International Film Festival To Kick Off Thursday Evening

The 15th annual Rome International Film Festival begins tonight at The Desoto Theater in downtown Rome.

The Festival, which is put on through the combined efforts of Seth Ingram and Cam McAllister, was first held in Dahlonega before moving to Rome for it’s second year. This year, the festival will feature 91 films from 27 different countries. RIFF wants to extend open arms to the community and has provided scholarships for students interested in entering the film industry in the future.

Georgia has recently become the film production capital of the world. RIFF hopes to capitalize on this growth and make the festival even more successful. This is a tall task, to be sure, because last year, RIFF was named one of the Top 20 Film Festivals worth submitting a film to. This weekend’s event will be large scale in large part due to the guest appearance of famous actor Burt Reynolds.

The City of Rome can expect between 4,000-5,000 people to pass through for the Film Festival.