The Rome Fire Department is holding a “boot drive” on Friday and Saturday. They will be positioned at both Rome Walmarts as well as Kroger asking for donations.They will be at Walmart from 9-8 and at Kroger from 11-7.

The department has been working hard to make this Memorial Plaza possible and the Boot drive is their latest effort.

If you are not able to make it to one of the locations but would like to still make a donation, you can do so at www.rfdmemorial.com and click donate now.