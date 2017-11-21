Rome Felon Threatens Woman with an Uzi in front of His Child

Hosea Bingham Jr, 32 of Rome, was arrested at his home on North Division Street after police said he threatened a 43 year-old woman with an “uzi”.

Reports stated that during a verbal altercation with the female Bingham pulled out a gun while in front of his one year-old child.

When officers arrived they stated that he refused to comply with officer’s commands to exit the home.

Following the incident police said that they located a .380 Hi Point semi-automatic handgun and a Diamond Black S56 assault rifle, both of which were reported stolen.

Bingham is also a convicted felon, forbidding him from possessing a gun.

Bingham is charged with two counts possession of a firearm by convicted felon, two counts of theft by receiving stolen property, three counts obstruction, cruelty to children, and simple assault.