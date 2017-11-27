Rockmart Man Kills Himself After Allegedly Murdering Girlfriend

Polk County Deputy Coroner Marty Robison said that a Rockmart man shot, identified as 44-year-old Tandy Borders, killed himself after a police chase in which followed what is beloved to followed the man killing his girlfriend in Cobb County.
Robinson said that the Rockmart man drove to Cobb County and is alleged to have murdered his girlfriend there before driving back home to find a secluded spot to kill himself. He added that during the drive home he called a friend. Police were called in to investigate, and had him surrounded and were negotiating for his surrender when he took off in his car again.
After a short chase the the suspect shot himself in the head onMcDowell Road. His vehicle briefly sped forward before coming to a rest after running through a fence a quarter mile later.
Both Polk and Cobb County Police are investigating.