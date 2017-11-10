Polk County House Fire Ruled As Arson

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said fire investigators with his office have ruled a Wednesday evening house fire in Polk County arson.

The fire, which occurred around 7 p.m., at 10 Spradling Road in Rockmart, Ga., originated on an exterior wall of the home. The blaze destroyed the vacant residence, Hudgens said.

Commissioner Hudgens is requesting the assistance of the public with the solving of this arson. Anyone with any information about this fire is asked to call the Georgia Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. Calls are taken 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and callers may choose to remain anonymous. Rewards of up to $10,000 are given for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of an arsonist(s).

The Polk County Fire Department is assisting with the investigation.