Lindale Man Charged with Murder of Cedartown Victim

A Lindale man has been charged with murder in the early morning death of a Cedartown man. Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd said on Tuesday that Kevin B. Millsap, 55, is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence, along with misdemeanors for pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another and reckless conduct.
Authorities said that Mill was transported to Polk Medical Center from an address on East Point Road where he was found with some sort of head wound. He was pronouced dead at 2:58 Am Tuesday.
Dodd said that an investigation is still underway and that more details about the homicide would be forthcoming.