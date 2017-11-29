Ms. Patricia Ann Wright Townsend, age 63, of Cedartown, passed away on Wednesday, November 29, 2017. She was born on July 30, 1954 in Charleston, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Ralph Edward and Gladys Mae Charles Wright, Sr.

Ms. Townsend is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Stephanie and Jay Morris and Heather and Allan Clay; sisters, Deborah Karnes (John) and Sharon Huth (Tom); sister-in-law, Pat Stratford; grandsons, Zachariah Morris, William Clay and Henry Morris, Jr.; four nieces; two nephews; four great-nieces and one great-nephew.

Ms. Townsend is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ralph Edward Wright, Jr.

A memorial service for Ms. Patricia Ann Wright Townsend will be held at Friendship Baptist Church on Sunday, December 10, 2017 at four o’clock in the afternoon. The family will receive family and friends on Sunday, December 10, 2017 from two o’clock in the afternoon until the memorial service hour at the church.

The family has respectfully requested that flowers are to be omitted and memorial donations can be made to Gammage Funeral Home in helping with the memorial service cost.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Ms. Patricia Ann Wright Townsend.