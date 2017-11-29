Mrs. Sylvia Nettie Crook, 89, of Dallas, and formerly of Cave Spring, died Monday morning in a Dallas care facility following a brief illness.

The former Sylvia Russell, Mrs. Crook was born in Ellisville, Alabama, April 20, 1928, a daughter of the late Dewey Russell and the late Imo Law Russell. A member of the Live Oak Baptist Church in Cave Spring for a number of years, Mrs. Crook was employed by West Point Pepperell Manufacturing Company and Greenwood Mills in Lindale prior to her retirement in 1996. To be near her daughters, Mrs. Crook moved to Dallas, and was employed there by Wal-Mart as a greeter for 12 years.

Besides her parents, Mrs. Crook was preceded in death a daughter, Gloria Jean Hester in 1970, and by her five brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include two daughters, Mrs. Rita Jan Cantrell and her husband Barry, and Mrs. Rhonda Boatwright and her husband Al, all of Dallas. Five grand-children, Seth Shaw, Aaron Shaw, Zachary Boatwright, Chris Boatwright and Carmen B. Helms; two great-grand-children, Mary Elizabeth Helms and Murphy Helms, and a number of nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services for Mrs. Crook will be held Saturday afternoon, December 2, 2017, at 3:00 P.M. at John House’s Cave Spring Chapel with Rev. Dale Byars officiating. Interment will follow in the family lot of the Cave Spring Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Seth Boatwright, Aaron Boatwright, Zachary Boatwright, Gary Beegle, Jimmy Beegle, Kenneth Beegle, and Jeff Beegle.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday afternoon from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral hour.