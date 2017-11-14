Mrs. Joan Brown Locklear, 78, of Rockmart

Mrs. Joan Brown Locklear, age 78 of Rockmart passed away Saturday, November 11, 2017.

Mrs. Locklear was born November 29, 1938 in Rockmart, daughter of the late Clifford Brown and the late Dollie Elrod Brown. She was a member of the New Prospect Baptist Church and retired from the Paulding County School System with over 22 years in food service. Mrs. Locklear loved family with a passion and enjoyed cooking, sewing and gardening.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Clifford Branson Locklear; a sister and four brothers.

Survivors include her husband, Ollie Locklear of Rockmart to whom she was married June 27, 1954; daughter, Joyce Locklear Hitchcock and her husband Billy of Yorkville; three sons, Branson Locklear and his wife Annette of Yorkville, Loyd Locklear and his wife Lori of Aragon and David Locklear of Villa Rica; twelve grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services for Mrs. Locklear will be held on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Purser officiating. Interment services will follow in the family lot of Yorkville Memorial Gardens with Rev. Larry Davis officiating.

The following will serve as pallbearers: Hess Locklear, William Locklear, Linda Locklear, Eric Camp, Brian Williams, Savannah Hitchcock, Whitley Pittman, Constance Brown and Falina Williams.

Honorary escorts will be: Jessica Camp, Jimmy Coffman, Reece Brown, Don Brown, Clifford Brown, Randy Brown, Terry Coffman and Chris Coffman.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday evening, November 13, 2017 between the hours of 5:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Freeman Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral service for Mrs. Joan Brown Locklear.