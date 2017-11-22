Mrs. Ida Annette Baker Ozment, age 80, of Silver Creek, passed away on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, at her residence.

Mrs. Ozment was born in Floyd County, Georgia on April 16, 1937, daughter of the late Joseph William Baker and the late Myrtis Nan Neal Baker. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Delano Ozment, on July 15, 2005. She was a member of the Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church.

Mrs. Ozment worked for Lindale Manufacturing and West Point Pepperell Manufacturing for 38 years and then worked as a sales associate for Belk in Rome for 12 years until her retirement in 2014. During her working career the people she worked with and many of her customers became treasured friends. She was a Gray Lady volunteer with the American Red Cross in the 1980’s and also served on the committee for the Juvenile Court with Judge Tim Pape.

Survivors include three daughters, Debbie Ozment, Lindale, Hope Rittenhouse and her husband, Roger, Aragon, and Dawn Stephens, Silver Creek; two sons, Ken Ozment and his wife, Betsy, Cedartown, and Kevin Ozment and his wife, Jan, Silver Creek; eight grandchildren, Keith Ozment and his wife, Dana, Jessica Walker and her husband, Stephen, Sara Jones and her husband, Chris, Malikiah Ozment, Jeremy Rittenhouse, Candice Rittenhouse, Michael Ozment and his wife, Cali, and Madison Ozment; five great grandchildren; a sister, Paula Baker and her husband, Billy, Rome; a sister-in-law, Carol Green and her husband, Byron, Lindale; two brothers-in-law, Joe Ozment, Rome, and Jack Ozment and his wife, Shelvie, Rome; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 25, 2017, at 3pm Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church with Dr. Philip May and the Rev. Billy Fricks officiating and Warren Jones, Diane Jones and Ken Ozment delivering eulogies. Interment will follow in Spring Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Reynolds officiating.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 4 until 7pm. At other hours, they will be at their respective residences.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church on Saturday at 2:30pm and include: Active: Keith Ozment, Michael Ozment, Jeremy Rittenhouse, Byron Green, Tony Morgan and Stephen Walker. Honorary: Chris Jones, Steven Baker and Glen Popham.

Henderson & Sons funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.