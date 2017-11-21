Mrs. Faye Garrett Matthews, age 80, of Rockmart, GA, passed away Sunday, November 19, 2017, at her residence.

Mrs. Matthews was born in Polk County, GA on January 14, 1937, daughter of the late Elias Monroe Garrett and Alice Geneva Hutchins Garrett. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bishop E. Jack Matthews on April 10, 2014. Having worked at the Dime Store in Rockmart and having studied interior design at Floyd College, Mrs. Matthews was a devoted minister’s wife serving over 58 years in the gospel ministry of the Church of God. She served at many churches in the Southeastern United States with her husband in many roles including daycare coordinator at Belle Glade Church of God in Florida. Locally, she served with her husband at Lindale Church of God for many years. Mrs. Matthews was a member of Mount Paran North Church of God.

Survivors include a daughter, Deidra Matthews Millwood, Rockmart; a son, Rev. Mark Matthews, and his wife, Clare, Lake Mary, FL; a granddaughter, Kyla Miranda Millwood, Rockmart; her twin sister, Georgia Ann Garrett Bolt, Rockmart; nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 24, 2017, at 2:30pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Steve McBrayer and Dr. Richard Miller officiating and with family members sharing. Interment will follow in Polk Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 12:30pm until the service hour. At other times, they may be contacted at the residence.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.