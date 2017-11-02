Mrs. Dorothy S. “Dot” Moreland, age 94, of Acworth, formerly of Rome, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2017, in Acworth.

Mrs. Moreland was born in Elberton, Georgia on October 4, 1923, daughter of the late Wilbur Mercer and the late Gussie Caldwell Schleicher. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James David Moreland, Jr., by her step-father, Elmer Schleicher, and by a sister, Mary Ward. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Moreland worked for over 25 years as a receptionist with Atlanta Gas Light.

Survivors include two daughters, Ann Moreland, Kennesaw, and Brenda Fitch, Acworth; a son, Jim Moreland, Silver Creek; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2017, at 3pm at Myrtle Hill Cemetery with family members sharing. The family will speak with friends following the service.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.