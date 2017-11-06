Mrs. Diana Thea Zitterbart Swann, 51, of Rome

Mrs. Diana Thea Zitterbart Swann, age 51, of Rome, GA, passed away on Friday evening, November 3, 2017.

Diana was born in Stuttgart, Germany, daughter of the late Josef Zitterbart and Lena Leisenheimer Zitterbart. She had been a resident of Rome and Floyd County for the past five years, moving here from Kennesaw, GA. Diana lived in El Paso, TX, for a period of time before moving to Woodstock, GA. She attended Sprayberry High School and graduated in 1984 from Lassiter High School. She attended Roffler Hairstyling College in Marietta, GA, and worked for many years as a hair stylist. Diana loved decorating her home, taking care of her yard and shopping. She was a member of the Grace Faith Bible Church and took her faith in God very seriously.

Diana is survived by her husband, David Jackson “Jack” Swann, whom she married on November 7, 1998; one daughter, Sophia Swann. A host of other family, friends and acquaintances also survive.

A Celebration of Life for Diana will be held on Tuesday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. at Salmon Funeral Home. Diana’s family will receive friends on Tuesday at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour.

