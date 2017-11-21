Mrs. Brenda Gail Sanders Baldwin, age 64, of Aragon, passed away Monday morning, November 20, 2017, at her residence.

Brenda was born in Champaign, Illinois on November 1, 1953 to Oscar Newton Sanders and Mary Frances Yarbrough Sanders. She was preceded in death by her parents and by a brother, Kevin Sanders. Her dad was career Air Force, and they lived in many places such as Japan andGermany. Here in the states, they lived in Washington State and New Mexico.

Once her father retired from the Air Force, they moved back to Rome, residing in Armuchee. Brenda attended Armuchee High School and she graduated in 1972. In her senior year of high school, she began to work part-time at WROM as a DJ. This part-time work turned into a long career as a radio personality in Rome. In 1975, she began working at WRGA where she met the man who eventually became her husband, Ben Baldwin. In her career, she worked at K98 and finally at South 107 FM as a morning drive personality/DJ, along with Jerry Jackson. After leaving her radio career she worked for a few years at Berry College in the Alumni Department.

In early 2006, she felt led to accept a job at the Floyd County Baptist Association as Director of Church and Community Ministries. In this position, she was a commissioned missionary for the North American Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention. Brenda made mission trips multiple times to Ukraine and Uganda as well as many mission trips inside the U. S. She had worked in the church for her entire life at ArmucheeBaptist Church, Live Oak Baptist Church, and Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church, but this was the culmination of all her work and desire to serve the Lord. Unfortunately, she had to retire early in 2014 due to her declining health.

Brenda enjoyed an abounding life of travel, cooking and taking care of her family. A piece of her heart will always be in each place she visited, but most especially Yellowstone National Park. She dedicated the latter years of her working life to ministry, by sharing her love of the Lord with those in need. Brenda Gail’s voice proceeded her wherever she went and her love will live on through her family, friends and all who knew her.

Survivors include her husband, Benjamin Barron Baldwin, to whom she was married on November 6, 1976; a daughter, Brittany Jill Baldwin, and her husband, Michael Hewitt, Aragon; a brother, Clyde Sanders, and his wife, Anda, Rome; nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 2pm at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Fricks officiating. Interment will follow in Live Oak Baptist Church Cemetery in Aragon, GA.

The family will receive friends at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church on Wednesday from 12 noon until 1:45pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church on Wednesday at 1:30pm and include: Warren Jones, Paul Baldwin, Jerry Yarbrough, Todd Cochran, David Cox, and Kenny Cox.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church, International Missions Fund, P. O. Box 519, Silver Creek, GA 30173.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.