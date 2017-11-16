Mrs. Barbara Sue Weaver, 76, of Summerville

Mrs. Barbara Sue Weaver, age 76 of Summerville, passed away Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Mrs. Weaver was born in Lafayette, Georgia on April 7, 1941, daughter of the late Woodrow Cole and Dorothy Ballenger Cole. She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking and working in her flower gardens. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Weaver was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Weaver; daughters, Johnny Thornton and Angela Marlene Weaver; grandson, Clarence Joey Thornton; sister, Jennifer Cole, and a brother, William Calvin Cole.

Mrs. Weaver is survived by two sons, Randy (Jackie)Weaver and Steve Weaver (Andra Hughes); brother, Jimmy Cole; special friend Margaret Rich; 6 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Weaver will be held Friday, November 17, 2017 at 3:00 P.M. in the Petitt Chapel of the Coffman Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Howell and Rev. David Thompson officiating. Interment will follow in the Bryan Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Randy Ballenger, Joe Ballenger, Eric Ballenger, Jeff Green, Lebron Jackson, William Benefield, Michael Weaver and Jay Cole. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Staff of Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Buck Brown, Shannon Romine and Randy Broome.

Mrs. Weaver will be in state at the Coffman Funeral Home where the family will receive friends Friday afternoon from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral hour.

Mrs. Weaver will be in state at the Coffman Funeral Home where the family will receive friends Friday afternoon from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral hour.