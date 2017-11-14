Mr. William Payne Duke, 77, Of Rome

Mr. William Payne Duke, age 77 of Rome formerly of Cedartown, passed away on Monday, November 13, 2017. He was born on October 12, 1940 in Leonardtown, MD. He was the son of the late William Bernard Duke Jr. and Mary Glycience Payne Duke.

Mr. Duke was a United States Navy Veteran and retired from Rome Plow.

Mr. Duke is survived by his wife, Carole Force Duke; daughters and sons-in-law, Mellie Duke Justad (Todd) and Kim Duke Layden (John); brothers, W. Bernard (Bernie) Duke, III (Martha) and J. Christian (Chris) Duke (Judy) and grandson, Jack Duke Justad.

In keeping with Payne’s wishes’ he was cremated. A memorial service for Mr. William Payne Duke will be conducted on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at eleven o’clock in the morning in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home.

The family of Mr. Duke will receive family and friends on Thursday, November 16, 2017 from ten o’clock in the morning until the memorial service hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.

The family has requested that flowers are to be omitted and memorial donations can be made to the Boy Scouts of America.

