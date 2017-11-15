Mr. Will A. MacDonald, age 95, of Rome, passed away Sunday, November 12, 2017, in a local health care facility.

Mr. MacDonald was born in North East, Pennsylvania on September 7, 1922, son of the late Bruce and Marie Spath MacDonald. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Edna Marie Bataille MacDonald in 2007, by his son-in-law, Tom Gutierrez, by 2 sisters, Helen Kuhn and Zola Smith, and by 2 brothers, Calvin and Robert MacDonald. A retired Major in the United States Air Force, he served in World War II and the Korean War. Following his military service, he was employed as a Civil Engineer. Mr. MacDonald was a Deacon at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Stone Mountain but currently was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Julie MacDonald Gutierrez, Roseville, CA; a son, Bruce MacDonald, and his wife, Jan, Silver Creek; a sister, Janet MacDonald, Annapolis, MD; 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass for Deacon MacDonald will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Friday, November 17, 2017, at 10am with Father Rafael Carballo officiating, assisted by Deacon Stuart Neslin. Private entombment will follow later in Eternal Hills Memory Gardens in Snellville, GA.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday evening from 5 until 7pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 911 N. Broad Street, Rome, GA 30161. The family would like to thank Winthrop Retirement and Winthrop Health and Rehabilitation for the care they provided for Deacon MacDonald.

