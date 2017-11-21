Mr. Stephen Vann Smart, age 65, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at his residence.

Mr. Smart was born in Floyd County, Georgia on October 16, 1952, son of the late Bernard Duel “B. D.” Smart and the late Myrtle Lee Poole Smart. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Glenda Faye Westmoreland. Mr. Smart was of the Baptist faith. Prior to becoming disabled, he worked for a number of years with his father in a tree service business and then later worked at Georgia Power for the Local Labor Union. He was a volunteer for River Cleanup in Rome.

Survivors include a daughter, Rachel Smart Baird Brooks, Calhoun; 2 brothers, Benny Smart and his wife, Eunice, Lindale, and Kenny Smart, and his wife, Sandy, Marietta; nieces & nephews, Van Westmoreland, Meredith Barron, Letitia Chapman, Matthew Smart, Julie Payne, Jennifer Merritt, Kenny Smart, Jr. and Kyle Smart; several great nieces & nephews.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday, November 24, 2017, from 11am until 12:15pm. A memorial service will be held at 12:30pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Matthew Smart officiating and Meredith “Sassy” Barron delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in Bethel Cemetery in Forney, Alabama. At other hours, they will be at their respective residences.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.