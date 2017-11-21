Mr. Michael DeWayne Dougherty, age 45, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, November 18, 2017, at a Houston, Texas medical center.

Mr. Dougherty was born in Rome, Georgia on April 15, 1972, son of Mary Phyllis Pyle Dougherty and the late Preston Paul Dougherty, Sr. He was of the Baptist faith. Michael was active in the Special Olympics while he was in school winning several gold medals in wheelchair races. He loved the Dallas Cowboys and NASCAR.

Survivors include his mother, Mary Dougherty, Rome; 8 siblings, Wayne Dougherty, Rome, Dee Stewart, McDonough, Melisa Hampton, Rome, Lynda Edwards, Rome, Preston Dougherty, Jr., Adairsville, Cynthia Cromer, Rome, Brian Dougherty, Rome, and Kevin Dougherty, Rome; a special friend, Shelly Bryant; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 25, 2017, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Shawn Callahan officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Friday from 5 until 7pm. At other hours, they will be at their respective residences.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Saturday at 1:30pm and include: Active: Matthew Edwards, Camron Edwards, Robert Green, Tony Pyle, Tim Shirey and Mark Hampton. Honorary: Shane Hofferbert, Steve Welchel, Rusty Fortune, Neely Wilson, Cindy Garrett, Cindy Jenkins and Marcie Gore.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.