Mr. Joseph Phillip Rhoades, age 65, of Rome, passed away Monday, November 27, 2017, at a local hospital.

Mr. Rhoades was born in Floyd County on February 14, 1952, son of the former Bonnie Parris and the late James Edward Rhoades. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Martha Collins-Rhoades, by his step-father, Rev. Eugene “Pap” Agan, and by a brother, Felton Rhoades. Mr. Rhoades was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served during the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed for several years with Floyd County Public Works at the Recycling Center. He was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his daughter, Monica Rhoades, Cedartown; 3 grandchildren, Haley Beagle, and her husband, Brent, Heather Ruark, and her husband, Aaron, and Ryan Hawkins, all of Georgetown, KY; 3 great grandsons, Carter Beagle, Clay Beagle, and Oliver Ruark, all of Georgetown, KY; his mother, Bonnie Agan, Cedartown; 3 step-sisters, Cathy Matthews, and her husband, Jerry, Centre, AL, Jan Keenum, and her husband, Mark, Centre, AL, and Vivian Agan, and her companion, Eddie Woods, Cleveland, TN; a step-brother, Gary Agan, and his wife, Sherry, Lindale; a long-time friend, Cecil Conway, Chattanooga, TN; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2017, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Mark Keenum and the Rev. Stevie Waddell officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard extending military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday evening from 5 until 7pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday at 1:30pm and include: Tim Sims, Walter Baker, Cecil Conway, Ross Reddish, Dean Parris, and Jerry Rhodes.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.