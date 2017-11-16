Mr. James Wiley Trammell, 76, of Rockmart

Mr. James Wiley Trammell, age 76 of Rockmart passed away Wednesday morning, November 15, 2017.

Mr. Trammell was born April 28, 1941 in Cedartown, son of the late Sonnie Trammell and the late Lola Inez Landrum Trammell. He was a 1959 graduate of Rockmart High School and attended Coosa Valley Tech. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Vietnam Era. Mr. Trammell was a member of Fairview Baptist Church and retired from the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. with 30 years of service. He was a member of the Rockmart Lions Club, American Legion Brown-Wright Post 12 and Rockmart Masonic Lodge #97 F&AM. Mr. Trammell loved church, his family and enjoyed playing golf. He believed in a simple way of life who did his job and took care of his family.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Duncan.

Survivors include his wife, Jo Miller Trammell to whom he was married October 9, 1960; son, James Wiley Trammell, Jr. and his wife Lyudmyla; two daughters, Jeanine Waddell and her husband Jonas and Lisa Terry and her husband Rodney; brother, Sonnie Trammell, Jr.; two sisters, Janie Wiggins and Sandra Floyd; seven grandchildren, Sveta Kravets, Xalyn Peek, Maisey Karrh, Haleigh Peek, Matthew Waddell, Lane Waddell and Braxton Waddell.

Funeral services for Mr. Trammell will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in the Fairview Baptist Church Ernest LeGrande Memorial Building with Rev. Aaron Johnson and Rev. Gary Parris officiating. Interment services will follow in the family lot of Greenwood Cemetery of Cedartown with American Legion Brown-Wright Post 12 Honor Guard in charge of military graveside rites and the Northwest Georgia Masonic Memorial Club in charge of Masonic graveside rites.

Mr. Trammell will lie in state at the Fairview Baptist Church Ernest LeGrande Memorial Building on Saturday prior to the service from 12:30 – 1:30 pm.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Lamar Shepperd, Junior Carter, Greg Caldwell, Bobby Hitchcock, Larry Gore and Bill Lumpkin.

Honorary pallbearers will be: Janell Cook, Larry Reynolds, Ron Campbell and Rick Smith.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, November 17, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Fairview Baptist Church, P.O. Box 442, Rockmart, GA 30153 in memory of Mr. Trammell.

Freeman Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral serices for Mr. James Wiley Trammell.