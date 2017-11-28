Mr. James Turner “J. T.” Wright, age 87, of Rome, passed away on Monday, November 27, 2017, in a local assisted living facility.

Mr. Wright was born in Floyd County on September 2, 1930, son of the late Albert Wright and the late Pearly Estelle Venable Wright. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War. He was a retired employee of Berry College having worked in the maintenance department for over 24 years. He was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Amelia Dobbs Wright, by a brother, Evans R. Wright and by 2 daughters, Barbara Jean “B. J.” Carlstrom and Wanda Faye Bangs.

Survivors include a daughter, Brenda LuAllen, Rome; a son, Lamar Wright, Seminole, FL; a brother, Charles Wright, Orlando, FL; 3 grandchildren, Chance Carlstrom, Kevin LuAllen and Jennifer Bangs; one great granddaughter, Skyla LuAllen; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Thursday, November 30, 2017 in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Scott Lambert will officiate. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery with full military honors provided by the American Legion Post # 5 Honor Guard.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Wednesday from 6 until 8pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence of a grandson at 224 Wilshire Road # 9, Rome.

Pallbearers serving are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Thursday at 1:30pm and include: Chance Carlstrom, Dusty Jones, Richard Wright, Ray Murphy, Ronald Lynch and Kevin LuAllen

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Riverwood Assisted Living and Homestead Hospice for their care given to Mr. Wright.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.