Mr. Donnie Wayne “Don” Kelly, age 66, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, November 7, 2017, at his residence.

Mr. Kelly was born in Floyd County, GA on March 18, 1951, son of the late William Edward Kelly and the late Eunice Colston Kelly Deason. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Colin Patrick Kelly, and by a niece, Jaime Lynn Kelly. Don graduated from Model High School and from the University of Georgia. He was a member of Alpha Phi Omega fraternity and served as President from 1973 until 1974. He worked as a Loss Prevention Consultant and Private Investigator after college until his retirement. A business partner and close family friend, Hub Kelsh, has said of Don that he had a healthy spirit of ethics and personal independence.

Don cared for his family deeply and was dedicated to the care of his mother in her last years. He regarded his nieces and nephews as his own children. He enjoyed camping, white water rafting, hiking, and socializing with his close friends.

Survivors include his brother, William David “Dave” Kelly, and his wife, Sharon, Orlando, FL; his sister-in-law, Susan Kelly, Rome; nieces and nephews, Todd Kelly, Jim Kelly, and his wife, Holly, Sarah Persinger, and her husband, Bryan, David Kelly, Jessica Wargo, and her husband, Matthew; 10 great nieces and nephews.

A graveside will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2017, at 11am in East View Cemetery. Family and friends will share stories and memories.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Appalachian Trail Conservancy at https://donate.appalachiantrail.org in Don’s memory.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.