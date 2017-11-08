Mr. Danny Michael Callahan, age 70, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2017, at his residence following a lengthy illness.

Mr. Callahan was born in Floyd County, Georgia on July 23, 1947, son of the late Joseph Lonell Callahan and the late Emyline Terry Callahan. He was a member of the Community Chapel Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, Mr. Callahan worked in Heavy Equipment Parts with his father at J & J Trucking and later for Lee-Smith International.

Survivors include his sister, Teresa Milam, Rome; two nephews, Daniel Jacob Milam, Brookhaven, and Sgt. Benjamin Isaac Milam, U.S. Army, Ft. Benning, GA.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 10, 2017, at 11am at Community Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Dr. Steve Pickern will officiate.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 5 until 7pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.