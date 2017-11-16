Mr. Bobby Gene Blankenship Jr, 57, of Cedartown

Mr. Bobby Gene Blankenship, Jr., age 57 of Cedartown transitioned from his earthly body to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 15, 2017. Mr. Blankenship was born on October 30, 1960 in Polk County to Bobby “Bud” Blankenship, Sr. and Donis Bedford Blankenship.

Mr. Blankenship was a United States Navy Veteran and was currently employed as an inventory control specialist and at Hon Industries of Cedartown. Mr. Blankenship was a very talented taxidermist placing second place at the World Taxidermy Championships in 1995 for his white tail deer mount. He was a perfectionist at any task he undertook. Mr. Blankenship loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting. Mr. Blankenship cherished his family, friends, and co-workers.

Mr. Blankenship is survived by his wife and the love of his life, Yingwen Blankenship who he married on April 4, 2005. Brother, Kyle Blankenship and sister, Marie Blankenship Beck. And a large number of nieces and nephews also survive.

Mr. Blankenship is preceded in death by his parents; son, Joshua Blankenship and sister, Kathy Zhou.

The funeral arrangements for Mr. Bobby Gene Blankenship, Jr. will be conducted on Sunday, November 19, 2017 at two o’clock in the afternoon in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Dr. David Taylor and Rev. Matthew Rabe officiating. Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Wayne Benefield officiating with full Navy Military Rite.

The family of Mr. Blankenship will receive family and friends on Saturday, November 18, 2017 from six o’clock in the evening until eight o’clock in the evening at the Gammage Funeral Home.

The family has requested that flowers be omitted and contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church Memorial Fund, American Cancer Society or Cancer Center of American at Newnan.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Eric Davis, Ken Bedford, Scott Farrister, Bobby Brooks, Ralph Smith, Kyle Blankenship, Bradley Graves and Rodney Johnson.

