Mr. Benjamin Troylee Dill, Sr., age 71, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, November 8, 2017, at a local hospital.

Mr. Dill was born in Cedartown, Georgia on January 24, 1949, son of the late Cecil Owens Dill, Sr. and the late Floy Hansford Dill. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents who raised him, Owens and Annie Dill. Mr. Dill worked for a number of years for Southern Can Company and was a member of the Etna Baptist Church in Cedartown.

Survivors include his wife, Rosemary Talley; four children, Sabrina Marie Dill, Benjamin Troylee Dill, Jr., Annie Pearl Emberton, and Victoria Faith Dill; grandchildren, Patricia Anne Regner, Nicole Regner, Jonathan Leon, Daniel Wheeler, Whitney Kay Camacaro, Brandon Lee Dill, Jaylon Prater, Tyler Prater and Carmen Prater; a great grandson, Bradley Wayne Regner; a sister, Mary Ann Womack and her husband, Larry; a brother, Cecil Dill, Jr.; two nieces, Tina Duncan and Wendy Dill; a nephew, Brian Dill.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.