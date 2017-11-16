Model Head Football Coach Gordon Powers Announces Retirement

After nearly forty years as a collegiate and high school football coach, Gordon Powers is retiring. An illustrious career, that spans 4 decades and two states, comes to an end with 173 wins in 26 years as Head Football Coach. He is in the top 4 of winningest coaches at the 3 different high schools where he manned the sidelines.

Coach Powers has taken 4 different teams to the state championship game; two in Georgia at Westfield School in Perry, and two at Owensboro High School in Owensboro Kentucky. He sent over 15 different players to play division 1 football and had two former players to play in the NFL. He has been named Region Coach of the year 4 times, all area coach of the year 4 times, and state coach of the year twice.

Coach Powers made the last stop of his coaching career at Model High School in Rome Georgia. After being highly successful at his previous 2 stops, Coach Powers took the job at Model as a chance to turn a program around that had only won 1 game in two previous seasons. His immediate impact was felt as his first team at MHS made the playoffs. Throughout his 12 season at the helm at Model, Powers took 6 teams to the state playoff which is a school record. His teams from 2012-2016 also set a school record by making the state playoffs 5 consecutive years. The 38 wins during that 5 years stretch is 3rd best all time in a 5 year stretch at MHS. Coach Powers leaves tied with N.S. Woodard for 2nd among wins as Head Football Coach at Model, and 3rd in win percentage at MHS behind Ralph Tuggle and Wayne Huntley. Although Coach Powers has not closed the door to a return to the sideline in a different capacity somewhere, he looks forward to spending more time with his wife Debbie, their children and grandchildren.

ALL TIME RECORD

173-121-4

RECORD AT WESTFIELD SCHOOL

55-22-4

RECORD AT OWENSBORO HIGH SCHOOL

58-32

RECORD AT MODEL HIGH SCHOOL

60-67

TOTAL PLAYOFF APPEARENCES AS HEAD COACH

18

PLAYOFF APPEARENCES BY SCHOOL

WESTFIELD SCHOOL-5

OWENSBORO HIGH-7

MODEL HIGH-6(SCHOOL RECORD)

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP APPEARENCES

WESTFIELD SCHOOL-2(1986,1987)

OWENSBORO HIGH-2(1999,2000)

BY THE YEARS

1980-81 Tight Ends coach at Austin Peay State University

1981-1982 Defensive Backs coach at Northwest Whitfield High School, Dalton Georgia

1983-1989 Head Football Coach at Westfield School, Perry Georgia

1990 Offensive line coach at Northside High School, Warner Robbins Georgia

1991-1995 Defensive Coordinator/DB coach at Owensboro High School, Owensboro Kentucky

1996-2002 Head Football Coach at Owensboro High School, Owensboro Kentucky

2003-2008 Head Football Coach at Model High School, Rome Georgia

2009-2011 Assistant Football Coach, Model High School, Rome Georgia

2012-2017 Head Football Coach Model High School, Rome Georgia