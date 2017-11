Brittany Dene Baker, 27, was arrested in Rome at the Circle K on Shorter and Coosawattee Avenues this week after allegedly lying to police.

Baker’s arrest comes a day after the LaFayette Police Department issued a statement asking if anyone knew the whereabouts of Baker to contact authorities.

They added that Baker had gone missing on November 10th.

Baker is charged with obstruction of police and giving false information to police.