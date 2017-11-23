Metro Rome experienced job growth, NWGA Suffers Setback

State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said today that jobs increased during October for metro Rome.

Metro Rome preliminarily posted 41,300 jobs in October, up by 200 jobs. The job growth came mostly in the private sector, which includes trade, transportation and warehousing. Jobs were up by 100 from 41,200 a year earlier.

“Metro Rome is a growing job market and is producing some strong economic numbers,” Butler said. “This is a continuation of a good year for metro Rome.”

While the number of employed residents decreased by 288 to 41,896 in October, the number of employed residents was up by 571 from 41,325 a year ago.

Unemployment claims were down by 23 percent to 223. Claims were down in manufacturing and support services. Compared to last October claims were down by 32 percent from 328.

Metro Rome’s labor force, which includes the total number of residents with jobs and those unemployed but looking for work, declined to 43,953, down by 270 in October. The labor force is down by four since October 2016.

The October unemployment rate, at 4.7 percent, was up from 4.6 percent in September. The rate rose slightly as the number of unemployed residents increased by 18 to 2,057. The October rate compares favorably to last October when the rate was 6 percent.

Northwest Georgia saw the number of unemployed residents climb and its unemployment rte tick up in October.

The October unemployment rate, at 4.3 percent, was up from 4.1 percent in September. The unemployment rate rose as the number of unemployed residents increased by 391 to 17,800. The October rate compares favorably to last October when the rate was 5.5 percent.

The total number of employed residents decreased by 2,932 to 400,046. However, there are 12,421 more employed residents in the area than in October 2016.

At the same time, Northwest Georgia’s labor force, which includes the total number of residents with jobs and those unemployed but looking for work, declined to 417,846, down by 2,541 in October. The labor force is up by 7,749 since October 2016.

Unemployment claims were up by 0.6 percent to 1,946. Claims were up in manufacturing. When compared to last October, claims were down by 22.5 percent from 2,511.