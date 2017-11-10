Man Killed In Tractor Accident On Highway 68

An Albertville man was killed in a two-vehicle accident crash Thursday afternoon involving a tractor on Highway 68 in Collinsville.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report at around 3:20pm that tractor being operated by 86 year old Hershel Burt of Collinsville was involved in a collision with a 1995 Honda being driven by 37 year old Cesar Gonzalez of Albertville.

Neither Burt nor Gonzalez was hurt – however, a passenger in the Honda, 36 year old Isidro Garcia, was fatally injured in the crash. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.