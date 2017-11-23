Man Found with Drugs After Stopped for 2nd Time in a Day DUI

Amos Andrew Gibson, 28 of Rome, was arrested after police said they pulled him over for driving 45 mph in a 35 zone on Calhoun Avenue and found him to be in possession of drugs.

Reports said that Gibson stopped in the middle of the road during the traffic stop, which prevented the flow of traffic. They added that they also smelled marijuana coming from the stop.

Police went on say that this stop was the 2nd stop in which Gibson was found to be driving under the influence near the same location within 24 hours.

Gibson is charged with possession of marijuana, DUI and impeding the flow of traffic.